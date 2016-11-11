See All Nurse Practitioners in Grand Rapids, MI
Elizabeth Daigger, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Daigger, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Elizabeth Daigger works at SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive
    3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8225
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Nov 11, 2016
    Elizabeth is the most caring and understanding person I've ever met in the medical field. She went beyond what any doctor had before to find out what exactly was wrong with me. She cares about her patients and it really shows.
    Autumn C. in Wyoming, MI — Nov 11, 2016
    Photo: Elizabeth Daigger, NP
    About Elizabeth Daigger, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225380124
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Daigger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Daigger works at SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Elizabeth Daigger’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Daigger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Daigger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Daigger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Daigger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.