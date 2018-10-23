See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Overview

Elizabeth Corley, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Elizabeth Corley works at UT MEDICAL CLINIC AT BAPTIST HOSPITAL in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Thomas Medical Partners Express Care
    1911 State St, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-2015
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Oct 23, 2018
    Dr. Corley is amazing! She is kind, trustworthy, and you can rest assured you will not leave her without a diagnosis or at least a plan. She is knowledgeable in so many different areas, and has helped me beyond measure. Five Stars for Dr. Corley!
    Bailey Hyneman in Nashville, TN — Oct 23, 2018
    About Elizabeth Corley, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235563511
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Corley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Corley works at UT MEDICAL CLINIC AT BAPTIST HOSPITAL in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Elizabeth Corley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Corley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Corley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Corley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

