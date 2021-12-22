Elizabeth Coblentz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Coblentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Coblentz, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Coblentz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY.
Elizabeth Coblentz works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care1054 Center Dr Ste 2, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 625-5242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The nicest medical professional I've ever met. She was patient and kind and listened to everything I had to say. When we discussed what to do, she offered plenty of options and was very knowledgeable about each one. I definitely recommend her to anyone!
About Elizabeth Coblentz, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
11 patient reviews. Overall rating: 4.6
