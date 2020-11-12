Elizabeth Casabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Casabal, APRN
Overview
Elizabeth Casabal, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Elizabeth Casabal works at
Locations
Magdy Michael MD2222 W Division St Ste 205, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (708) 955-5561
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Casabal?
Dr. Casabal was always friendly, on-time, and genuinely attentive to my needs and overall health concerns. She was able to relay helpful tips and risk reduction behavior in a client-centered way that never felt judgmental or dismissive, as has been my experience with most PCP's throughout most of my adulthood. She never rushed me out the door or forgot to write a Rx. Highly recommend!!
About Elizabeth Casabal, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861912636
Frequently Asked Questions
