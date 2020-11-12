See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Elizabeth Casabal, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Elizabeth Casabal, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth Casabal, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Elizabeth Casabal works at JOSEPH DANON INC in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magdy Michael MD
    2222 W Division St Ste 205, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 955-5561

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Elizabeth Casabal?

Nov 12, 2020
Dr. Casabal was always friendly, on-time, and genuinely attentive to my needs and overall health concerns. She was able to relay helpful tips and risk reduction behavior in a client-centered way that never felt judgmental or dismissive, as has been my experience with most PCP's throughout most of my adulthood. She never rushed me out the door or forgot to write a Rx. Highly recommend!!
Francisco Javier Arellano — Nov 12, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Elizabeth Casabal, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Casabal, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Casabal to family and friends

Elizabeth Casabal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Elizabeth Casabal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Casabal, APRN.

About Elizabeth Casabal, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861912636
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Casabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Casabal works at JOSEPH DANON INC in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Elizabeth Casabal’s profile.

Elizabeth Casabal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Casabal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Casabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Casabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Elizabeth Casabal, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.