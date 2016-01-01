Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Burnett, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Georgia School of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Burnett works at Manna Fund, Inc in Duluth, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.