Psychology
Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from University of St. Thomas and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Regions Hospital and United Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2324 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55114 (651) 644-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
  Regions Hospital
  United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Cancer-Related Conditions
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Eating Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Pain Management
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Phobia
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
Workplace Depression
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Behavioral Health Network
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    Cigna
    HealthPartners
    Medica
    PreferredOne
    SelectCare
    Ucare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 14, 2017
    Every time I have met with Dr. Boyle, she has provided incredibly useful insight to myself. If you like someone who will give feedback and challenge you to think more about yourself and your issues, Dr. Boyle is the person to see. She is kind, polite, and incredibly personable. Her space is also very comforting and calming.
    About Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, PSY.D

    Specialties
    Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1508954439
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Minnesota Department Of Corrections
    Medical Education
    University of St. Thomas
    Undergraduate School
    Purdue University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

