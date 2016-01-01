See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Elizabeth Bolanos, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Elizabeth Bolanos, APN

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth Bolanos, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Elizabeth Bolanos works at Oak Street Health Brighton Park in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Brighton Park
    4327 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 847-6475
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Bolanos?

    Photo: Elizabeth Bolanos, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Bolanos, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Bolanos to family and friends

    Elizabeth Bolanos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Bolanos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Bolanos, APN.

    About Elizabeth Bolanos, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1518465632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Bolanos, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Bolanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Bolanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Bolanos works at Oak Street Health Brighton Park in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Elizabeth Bolanos’s profile.

    Elizabeth Bolanos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Bolanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Bolanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Bolanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.