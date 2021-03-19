Elizabeth Benjamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Benjamin, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Benjamin, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Boulder, CO.
Elizabeth Benjamin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Acupuncture Boulder LLC2975 Valmont Rd Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 448-1556
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Benjamin?
Elizabeth is a wonderful practitioner. She’s found the perfect balance between compassion and pushing me to consider issues I’m dealing with in a critical way. I also really enjoy that she’s not overly “clinical,” in the sense that I didn’t fill out tons of surveys and then follow some predetermined therapy route. I think Elizabeth’s more personal and talk therapy approach works well for some people, myself included. She’s not going to work well for you if you’re looking for nothing but a pat on the back and a very clinical approach. I worked with Elizabeth for around a year and my life has changed profoundly for the better.
About Elizabeth Benjamin, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1497955462
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Benjamin works at
9 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.