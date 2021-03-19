See All Clinical Psychologists in Boulder, CO
Elizabeth Benjamin, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (9)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Benjamin, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Boulder, CO. 

Elizabeth Benjamin works at Acupuncture Boulder LLC in Boulder, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acupuncture Boulder LLC
    2975 Valmont Rd Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 448-1556
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Elizabeth is a wonderful practitioner. She’s found the perfect balance between compassion and pushing me to consider issues I’m dealing with in a critical way. I also really enjoy that she’s not overly “clinical,” in the sense that I didn’t fill out tons of surveys and then follow some predetermined therapy route. I think Elizabeth’s more personal and talk therapy approach works well for some people, myself included. She’s not going to work well for you if you’re looking for nothing but a pat on the back and a very clinical approach. I worked with Elizabeth for around a year and my life has changed profoundly for the better.
    Satisfied patient — Mar 19, 2021
    About Elizabeth Benjamin, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1497955462
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

