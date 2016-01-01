Elizabeth Bell, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Bell, LCSW
Overview
Elizabeth Bell, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Covington, LA.
Elizabeth Bell works at
Locations
-
1
Elizabeth Bell, L.C.S.W.5001 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste D2, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 373-3737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Bell?
About Elizabeth Bell, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1922188077
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Bell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Bell works at
Elizabeth Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.