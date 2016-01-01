Elizabeth Chan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Elizabeth Chan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Suffern, NY.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock26 Indian Rock, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Elizabeth Chan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255706669
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Chan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.