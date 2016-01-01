Elizabeth Baxt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Baxt
Overview
Elizabeth Baxt is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Covina, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 150 N Grand Ave Ste 212, West Covina, CA 91791 Directions (626) 915-2119
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Baxt
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Baxt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Baxt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Baxt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Baxt.
