Elizabeth Barron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Barron, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Barron, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Elizabeth Barron works at
Locations
-
1
Health Center At Academy South3207 N Academy Blvd Ste 3100, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Directions (719) 632-5700
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Barron, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437304268
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Barron accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Barron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.