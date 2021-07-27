See All Nurse Practitioners in Silver Spring, MD
Elizabeth Bankert, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Elizabeth Bankert, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD. 

Elizabeth Bankert works at The Neurology Center in Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurology Center
    10750 Columbia Pike Ste 600, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 563-7198
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Elizabeth Bankert, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992014187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Bankert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Bankert works at The Neurology Center in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Elizabeth Bankert’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Bankert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Bankert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Bankert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Bankert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

