Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. 

Elizabeth Assenmacher works at Primary Care Associates of Lansdale in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Associates of Lansdale
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 215, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 30, 2022
Liz is my CRNP and my mother’s and we are both very pleased with her professionalism and medical knowledge. She has compassion and empathy and listens to our concerns and answers all of our questions. We feel comfortable with Liz and feel she discusses treatment options or recommendations thoroughly with us.
— Apr 30, 2022
Photo: Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP
About Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477228773
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Primary Care
