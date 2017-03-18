Elizabeth Ambrose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Ambrose
Overview
Elizabeth Ambrose is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Elizabeth Ambrose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health First Medical Group1223 Gateway Dr Ste E, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Ambrose?
Dr. Ambrose is very personable and engaging. We had to find another PCP for my father and she was available to see him within a short period of time. She has a charming personality and is very attentive and caring. My father and I are extremely happy with our selection!
About Elizabeth Ambrose
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043509300
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Ambrose accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Ambrose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Ambrose works at
Elizabeth Ambrose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Ambrose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Ambrose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Ambrose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.