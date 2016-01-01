See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Elizabeth Alonzo, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Elizabeth Alonzo, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Elizabeth Alonzo works at Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Joseph
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 304, Tacoma, WA 98405

Chronic Care Management
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Sores Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

About Elizabeth Alonzo, ARNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1639569189
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

