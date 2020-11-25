Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Alegria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S
Overview
Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
Locations
Gramercy Specialty Clinic Pllc2211 S Interstate 35 Ste 103, Austin, TX 78741 Directions (512) 766-3627
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sliding Scale
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. She helped my daughter be strong and independent. I’m so thankful she being in my daughter’s life.
About Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1740569540
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Med Ctr
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
