Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S

Counseling
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S is a Counselor in Austin, TX. 

Elizabeth Alegria works at Gramercy Specialty Clinic Pllc in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gramercy Specialty Clinic Pllc
    Gramercy Specialty Clinic Pllc
2211 S Interstate 35 Ste 103, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 766-3627

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Couples Therapy
Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Couples Therapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sliding Scale
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2020
    She is amazing. She helped my daughter be strong and independent. I'm so thankful she being in my daughter's life.
    — Nov 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S
    About Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740569540
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Alegria, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Alegria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Alegria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Alegria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Alegria works at Gramercy Specialty Clinic Pllc in Austin, TX. View the full address on Elizabeth Alegria’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Alegria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Alegria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Alegria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Alegria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

