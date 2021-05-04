Elizabeth Aldape has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Aldape, CH
Overview
Elizabeth Aldape, CH is a Chiropractor in Fort Wayne, IN.
Elizabeth Aldape works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic & Holistic Lifestyles Inc.10620 Corporate Dr Ste D, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 496-8555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Aldape?
Excellent, caring doctor. Great results after the first visit.
About Elizabeth Aldape, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1508926494
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Aldape accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Aldape has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Aldape works at
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Aldape. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Aldape.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Aldape, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Aldape appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.