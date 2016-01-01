Eliza Oun, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eliza Oun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eliza Oun, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eliza Oun, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Master Physician Assistant, Samuel Merritt University, Ca and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Eliza Oun works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eliza Oun?
About Eliza Oun, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- Female
- 1518325349
Education & Certifications
- Master Physician Assistant, Samuel Merritt University, Ca
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Eliza Oun using Healthline FindCare.
Eliza Oun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eliza Oun works at
Eliza Oun speaks Khmer.
Eliza Oun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eliza Oun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eliza Oun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eliza Oun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.