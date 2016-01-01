See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elk Grove, CA
Eliza Oun, PA-C

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eliza Oun, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Master Physician Assistant, Samuel Merritt University, Ca and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Eliza Oun works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

About Eliza Oun, PA-C

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Khmer
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1518325349
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Master Physician Assistant, Samuel Merritt University, Ca
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

