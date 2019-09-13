Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elissa Gross, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Elissa Gross, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cresskill, NJ.
Locations
- 1 300 Knickerbocker Rd Ste 3200, Cresskill, NJ 07626 Directions (201) 871-9339
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter saw Dr Gross many years ago and had an excellent experience She is very smart insightful compassionate and helped my daughter work through some issues...she really gets teens. I am now going to bring my younger daughter .
About Dr. Elissa Gross, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063741833
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
