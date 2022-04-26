Elissa Barfoot, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elissa Barfoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elissa Barfoot, CNM
Overview
Elissa Barfoot, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Izzo Alkire MD PA5 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 258-3309
Saint Petersburg6450 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 344-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Elissa provided excellent care at my routine OB appointments and then delivered my 2nd child. My second delivery was even better than my first. Elissa is thorough, friendly, knowledgeable, and truly cares about her patient’s well being. She takes the time to discuss any concerns you might have and does not rush the appointment or rush you to make certain decisions during labor. I truly appreciate her and I am so happy to know that I have another provider at this office that I trust. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Elissa Barfoot, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164780441
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Elissa Barfoot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elissa Barfoot accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elissa Barfoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elissa Barfoot speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Elissa Barfoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elissa Barfoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elissa Barfoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elissa Barfoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.