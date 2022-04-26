See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Elissa Barfoot, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Elissa Barfoot works at University of South Florida in Tampa, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Izzo Alkire MD PA
    5 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 258-3309
  2. 2
    Saint Petersburg
    6450 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 344-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2022
    Elissa provided excellent care at my routine OB appointments and then delivered my 2nd child. My second delivery was even better than my first. Elissa is thorough, friendly, knowledgeable, and truly cares about her patient’s well being. She takes the time to discuss any concerns you might have and does not rush the appointment or rush you to make certain decisions during labor. I truly appreciate her and I am so happy to know that I have another provider at this office that I trust. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
    Nina — Apr 26, 2022
    Photo: Elissa Barfoot, CNM
    About Elissa Barfoot, CNM

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164780441
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elissa Barfoot, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elissa Barfoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elissa Barfoot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elissa Barfoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Elissa Barfoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elissa Barfoot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elissa Barfoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elissa Barfoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

