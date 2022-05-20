Elise Landry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elise Landry
Overview
Elise Landry is a Psychologist in Red Bank, NJ.
Elise Landry works at
Locations
Frankenstein & Steen LLC41 Reckless Pl, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-9330
About Elise Landry
- Psychology
- English
- 1457648479
Elise Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Elise Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elise Landry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elise Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elise Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.