Elise Bjelica, NP
Elise Bjelica, NP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 14521 University Point Pl14521 University Point Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 692-4242Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Bjelica was pleasant, efficient and seemed competent.
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
