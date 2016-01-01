Elisabeth Moughty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elisabeth Moughty, PSY
Elisabeth Moughty, PSY is a Psychologist in Syracuse, NY.
- 1 2207 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206 Directions (315) 428-8844
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychology
- English
- 1851535439
Elisabeth Moughty accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elisabeth Moughty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elisabeth Moughty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisabeth Moughty.
