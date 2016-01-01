Elisabeth Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elisabeth Cooper, PA
Elisabeth Cooper, PA is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA.
Shasta Community Health Center1035 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-5710
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114969003
Elisabeth Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Elisabeth Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisabeth Cooper.
