Elisabeth Bertoline, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Elisabeth Bertoline, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ventura, CA. 

Elisabeth Bertoline works at Americashealth Plan Inc. in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Americashealth Plan Inc.
    200 S Wells Rd Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93004 (805) 659-1740
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2016
    How Ever I do like this Provider She did get me to quit Smoking. Drinking. Eating a better Diet. I'm of Clozapine Clozril. Low white blood cell count. She has Saved me money.
    Tampa, FL — Nov 19, 2016
    About Elisabeth Bertoline, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760636252
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elisabeth Bertoline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elisabeth Bertoline works at Americashealth Plan Inc. in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Elisabeth Bertoline’s profile.

    Elisabeth Bertoline has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elisabeth Bertoline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisabeth Bertoline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisabeth Bertoline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

