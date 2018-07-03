Elisabeth Barlow, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elisabeth Barlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elisabeth Barlow, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elisabeth Barlow, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Elisabeth Barlow works at
Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i think she is the kindest, most helpful person i've ran across in the medical field. i cannot say enough nice things about her.
About Elisabeth Barlow, APRN
- Urology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Elisabeth Barlow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elisabeth Barlow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Elisabeth Barlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
