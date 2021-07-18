Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elisa Taylor, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Taylor, PHD is a Psychologist in West Chester, PA.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rosemary T. Hartnett Inc.1450 E Boot Rd Ste 500E, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (484) 887-0299
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Dr. Taylor is an excellent therapist. I saw someone who retired, and I transitioned over to her. I HAVE NEVER experienced what was mentioned during the one negative review. Dr. Taylor has always seen sensitive, caring and professional during the many sessions I’ve had with her. It’s very difficult for me to trust folks in general, but I’ve always known that I can trust Elisa. She really is great doc if you need a therapist.
About Dr. Elisa Taylor, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1619010105
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.