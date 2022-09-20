Elisa Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elisa Martinez, PA-C
Overview
Elisa Martinez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Modesto, CA.
Elisa Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Golden Valley Health Centers2101 Tenaya Dr, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 576-6766
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elisa Martinez?
I love Dr.Elisa Martinez, she has been my Dr off and on since Before I was a teenager. I have always felt comfortable with her. She doesn't make you feel ashamed or embarrassed about your visit or reason for being there. And she goes out of her way to give you the best possible care!
About Elisa Martinez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720061716
Frequently Asked Questions
Elisa Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elisa Martinez works at
3 patients have reviewed Elisa Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisa Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisa Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisa Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.