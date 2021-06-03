See All Nurse Midwives in Augusta, GA
Elisa Jenks, CNM

Midwifery
5
Accepting new patients
Overview

Elisa Jenks, CNM is a Midwife in Augusta, GA. 

Elisa Jenks works at DEPARTMENT OF OTOLARYNGOLOGY in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Department of Otolaryngology
    1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 03, 2021
    She’s very down to earth, educated, and she listens to her patient’s concerns. She helped to calm my daughter’s fears about child birth. Just an all around great person.
    L. Monsanto Harris — Jun 03, 2021
    Photo: Elisa Jenks, CNM
    About Elisa Jenks, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104484443
    Frequently Asked Questions

