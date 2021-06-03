Elisa Jenks, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elisa Jenks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elisa Jenks, CNM
Overview
Elisa Jenks, CNM is a Midwife in Augusta, GA.
Elisa Jenks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2688
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elisa Jenks?
She’s very down to earth, educated, and she listens to her patient’s concerns. She helped to calm my daughter’s fears about child birth. Just an all around great person.
About Elisa Jenks, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1104484443
Frequently Asked Questions
Elisa Jenks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elisa Jenks accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elisa Jenks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elisa Jenks works at
Elisa Jenks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elisa Jenks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisa Jenks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisa Jenks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.