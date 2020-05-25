See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Palm City, FL
Elisa Horton, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Elisa Horton, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Palm City, FL. 

Elisa Horton works at Elisa Horton, LMFT, LMHC, NCC, Inc. in Palm City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elisa Horton, LMFT, LMHC, NCC, Inc.
    901 SW Martin Downs Blvd Ste 317, Palm City, FL 34990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 781-1818
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Family Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Family Counseling

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2020
    My husband and I will always be grateful to have crossed paths with Elisa. Her depth of knowledge, professionalism and ability to connect with people is exceptional. Her expertise with Emotionally Focused Therapy changed the direction of our marriage; we left each session with a clear set of "tools' and understanding of our behaviors. The sincerity, dedication and expertise Elisa offers has been such a gift to us.
    J & D, Palm City — May 25, 2020
    Photo: Elisa Horton, LMFT
    About Elisa Horton, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487879995
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elisa Horton, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elisa Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elisa Horton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elisa Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elisa Horton works at Elisa Horton, LMFT, LMHC, NCC, Inc. in Palm City, FL. View the full address on Elisa Horton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Elisa Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisa Horton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisa Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisa Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

