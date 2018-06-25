Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elinor Smith, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elinor Smith, PHD is a Counselor in Sicklerville, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 504 Sicklerville Rd Fl 2, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions (856) 728-4464
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Kind, compassionate counseling. God blessed and anointed. Thank you. Her husband is a gentleman and an encouragement. Staff is friendly and more than courteous. Plus there are goodies. Lol. Great place.
About Dr. Elinor Smith, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1487715868
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.