See All Nurse Practitioners in West Palm Beach, FL
Elice Holden, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Elice Holden, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elice Holden, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Elice Holden works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Taraneisha Burgess
Taraneisha Burgess
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tfps Gsm
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 3800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 655-9417
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elice Holden?

    Nov 16, 2022
    She has provided the best care I have ever received in my life.
    Esther Davis — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elice Holden, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Elice Holden, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elice Holden to family and friends

    Elice Holden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elice Holden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elice Holden, ARNP.

    About Elice Holden, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588016034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elice Holden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Elice Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elice Holden works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Elice Holden’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Elice Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elice Holden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elice Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elice Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elice Holden, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.