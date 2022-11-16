Elice Holden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Elice Holden, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elice Holden, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL.
Elice Holden works at
Locations
-
1
Tfps Gsm1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 3800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-9417
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elice Holden?
She has provided the best care I have ever received in my life.
About Elice Holden, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588016034
Frequently Asked Questions
Elice Holden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elice Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elice Holden works at
3 patients have reviewed Elice Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elice Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elice Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elice Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.