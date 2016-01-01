See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Elias Cortez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Elias Cortez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Prairie View a & M University College Of Nursing.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7077 Highway 6 N, Houston, TX 77095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 815-1644

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Elias Cortez, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083905665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Central Medical Center & Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kirkwood
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Prairie View a & M University College Of Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Prairie View A & M University
    Undergraduate School

