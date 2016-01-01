Elias Cortez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elias Cortez, FNP-C
Overview
Elias Cortez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Prairie View a & M University College Of Nursing.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7077 Highway 6 N, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 815-1644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elias Cortez?
About Elias Cortez, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083905665
Education & Certifications
- Central Medical Center & Hospital
- Kirkwood
- Prairie View a & M University College Of Nursing
- Prairie View A & M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Elias Cortez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elias Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elias Cortez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Elias Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elias Cortez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elias Cortez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elias Cortez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.