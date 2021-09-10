See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ladera Ranch, CA
Elham Ehteshami-Hunt, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Elham Ehteshami-Hunt, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ladera Ranch, CA. 

Elham Ehteshami-Hunt works at Advanced Tms Center in Ladera Ranch, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advancedtms Center
    333 Corporate Dr Ste 260, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 456-4265
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Sep 10, 2021
    Without going into too much detail, this has taken me a few years to come up with the courage to credit this woman publicly. Ms. Elham has help me shine light in many areas that I consider uncharted territory on many levels from your unconscious mind. She has penetrated areas where others have failed or even tried to attempt. There is not one thing that you would say that would slip past her. It doesn't matter if a few days, weeks, or months would go by. We would continue where we left off without having to remind ourselves. She provides you more than enough space to allow you to help her walk yourself through your own subconscious mind while uncovering your strengths and weaknesses that stem from within you unconsciously. After the many sessions throughout a little under or over 2 years that I had with Ms. Elham, one session didn't feel like all the other days or sessions that I had with her. It was a day that I had one of those "aha!" moments. Thank you!
    Bryan B. — Sep 10, 2021
    About Elham Ehteshami-Hunt, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588849749
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elham Ehteshami-Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elham Ehteshami-Hunt works at Advanced Tms Center in Ladera Ranch, CA. View the full address on Elham Ehteshami-Hunt’s profile.

    Elham Ehteshami-Hunt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elham Ehteshami-Hunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elham Ehteshami-Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elham Ehteshami-Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

