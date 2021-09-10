Elham Ehteshami-Hunt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elham Ehteshami-Hunt, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ladera Ranch, CA.
Advancedtms Center333 Corporate Dr Ste 260, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Directions (949) 456-4265
Without going into too much detail, this has taken me a few years to come up with the courage to credit this woman publicly. Ms. Elham has help me shine light in many areas that I consider uncharted territory on many levels from your unconscious mind. She has penetrated areas where others have failed or even tried to attempt. There is not one thing that you would say that would slip past her. It doesn't matter if a few days, weeks, or months would go by. We would continue where we left off without having to remind ourselves. She provides you more than enough space to allow you to help her walk yourself through your own subconscious mind while uncovering your strengths and weaknesses that stem from within you unconsciously. After the many sessions throughout a little under or over 2 years that I had with Ms. Elham, one session didn't feel like all the other days or sessions that I had with her. It was a day that I had one of those "aha!" moments. Thank you!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Persian
