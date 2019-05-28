Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouhamzeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Abouhamzeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh2102 Business Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (714) 486-4669Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
SoCal Therapists Psychological Services2570 N 1st St, San Jose, CA 95131 Directions (408) 442-8186Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abouhamzeh?
I recommend my therapist to my loved ones since I had a great experience.
About Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1386092880
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abouhamzeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abouhamzeh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abouhamzeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abouhamzeh works at
Dr. Abouhamzeh speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abouhamzeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abouhamzeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abouhamzeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abouhamzeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.