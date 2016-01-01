Dr. Elga Kinnear, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinnear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elga Kinnear, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Elga Kinnear, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Anacortes, WA.
Dr. Kinnear works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David C Hall MD PS1019 21st St, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (206) 321-9391
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinnear?
About Dr. Elga Kinnear, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265793723
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinnear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinnear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinnear works at
Dr. Kinnear has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinnear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinnear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinnear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.