Elesa Ignowski, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Elesa Ignowski, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. 

Elesa Ignowski works at SOMA Therapy in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SOMA Therapy
    825 N Waco Ave, Wichita, KS 67203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 201-6047
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon

About Elesa Ignowski, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942685151
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elesa Ignowski, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elesa Ignowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elesa Ignowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elesa Ignowski works at SOMA Therapy in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Elesa Ignowski’s profile.

Elesa Ignowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elesa Ignowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elesa Ignowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elesa Ignowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

