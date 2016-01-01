See All Nurse Practitioners in Shreveport, LA
Elena Urbiztondo, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Elena Urbiztondo, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA. 

Elena Urbiztondo works at Clint Davis Counseling in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clint Davis Counseling
    670 Albemarle Dr Ste 700, Shreveport, LA 71106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 381-2426
    Monday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Elena Urbiztondo, PMHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881226561
Frequently Asked Questions

Elena Urbiztondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elena Urbiztondo works at Clint Davis Counseling in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Elena Urbiztondo’s profile.

Elena Urbiztondo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elena Urbiztondo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elena Urbiztondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elena Urbiztondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

