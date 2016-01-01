Dr. Parra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Parra, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elena Parra, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Parra works at
Locations
Belmac Consulting Group LLC1110 E Pennsylvania St Ste 406, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 827-4122
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elena Parra, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821123423
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
