Dr. Orujev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Orujev, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elena Orujev, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Longmeadow, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 171 Dwight Rd Ste 305-A, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 754-4200
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orujev is intuitive, brilliant has wonderful approach with patients and families.
About Dr. Elena Orujev, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Russian
- 1780780320
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orujev accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orujev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orujev speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Orujev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orujev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orujev, there are benefits to both methods.