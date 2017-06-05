Dr. Konstat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Konstat, PHD
Dr. Elena Konstat, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Van Nuys, CA.
Dr. Konstat works at
Van Nuys Community Hospital14433 Emelita St, Van Nuys, CA 91401 Directions (323) 462-2271
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Elena Konstat is the best Family Doctor and Psychology for many generations. she has been on a different TV shows as special guest and always her comments and advices help viewers with their problems. I can't wait to invite her again to another show. Jose Luis Gonzalez TV Hos/Producer (818) 585-6405
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528262003
Dr. Konstat accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konstat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Konstat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konstat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konstat, there are benefits to both methods.