Dr. Elena Brand, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elena Brand, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Locations
Jill Meade Phd Pllc36510 W 12 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 Directions (248) 553-8220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elena Brand is amazing. She met me at a rough time in my life (which I’m sure other people can relate to); yet she didn’t let me off the hook. She expected me to be accountable and responsible, when I thought I just wanted someone to tell me “you’re doing okay, everything is fine.” Things were far from fine and I needed a change, or I would continue to destroy myself. And the best part too is she wasn’t mean, rude, or biased towards me at all, she treated me like a human (I’m a VERY sensitive person and she was considerate of that). She is professional and I could tell that she chose this career because she truly wants to help people. And when I say that she didn’t let me off the hook, I mean that she kept it real with me and refused to co-sign my BS. Amazing!!
About Dr. Elena Brand, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194767848
Dr. Brand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.