Eleanor Vierra, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eleanor Vierra, NP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Eleanor Vierra works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 270, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1580 Creekside Dr Ste 250, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Ellie is ABSOLUTELY the best! Her knowledge of everything concerning the heart is extensive! She explains everything in a manner that one can understand! My husband has been treated by her and her associates for years. We wouldn’t see anyone else!
About Eleanor Vierra, NP
- Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1487726550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Eleanor Vierra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
