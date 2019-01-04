See All Nurse Practitioners in Abingdon, VA
Eleanor Hess, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Eleanor Hess, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Abingdon, VA. 

Eleanor Hess works at Ballad Health Internal Medicine in Abingdon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    First Assist Urgent Care of Abingdon
    603 Campus Dr Ste 100, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 628-4406
  2. 2
    Wellmont Medical Associates Abingdon
    391 Falls Dr NW Ste 201, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 628-4406
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982607099
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Eleanor Hess, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eleanor Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eleanor Hess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Eleanor Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eleanor Hess works at Ballad Health Internal Medicine in Abingdon, VA. View the full address on Eleanor Hess’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Eleanor Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eleanor Hess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eleanor Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eleanor Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

