Eleanor Hess, FNP
Overview
Eleanor Hess, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Abingdon, VA.
Eleanor Hess works at
Locations
First Assist Urgent Care of Abingdon603 Campus Dr Ste 100, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 628-4406
Wellmont Medical Associates Abingdon391 Falls Dr NW Ste 201, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 628-4406
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I positively hate seeing a Dr.. Poked, quizzed.Been seeing Mrs. Hess for a couple years now. Hess and staff make me as comfortable as possibly expected. Mrs Hess is very accessible, very attentive. Very knowledgeable. I have shown my backside more than once.Does'nt faze her.She just keeps doing what is best for you.Honestly, so long as she's in business I have a vey trusted healthcare provider. Simple as that. Have never waited more than 5 minutes for anything in office. Thats huge for me
About Eleanor Hess, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982607099
Eleanor Hess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Eleanor Hess accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eleanor Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Eleanor Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eleanor Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eleanor Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eleanor Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.