Elbert Owens, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elbert Owens, LPC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, NC.
Locations
Lets Talk824 Gum Branch Rd Ste B, Jacksonville, NC 28540 Directions (910) 353-8255
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would very much highly recommend Mr. Owens to my friends, family, and co-workers. As a former Marine suffering from severe anxiety, depression, PTSD, and TBI, my life was about to expire at any moment. Out of seven therapists/counselors I had seen prior to Mr. Owens he was one that gained my trust after the very first visit, a major feat in itself. He walked me through some of my toughest moments, and even made extra time for me when needed. He saved my life. He is worth more than 5 stars.
About Elbert Owens, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1609822832
Elbert Owens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elbert Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elbert Owens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elbert Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elbert Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elbert Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.