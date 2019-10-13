Overview

Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC is a Chiropractor in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Kaplove works at Back in Balance in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.