Elaine Whyte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elaine Whyte, FNP-C
Overview
Elaine Whyte, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Gainesville, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4340 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 745-7949
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Elaine Whyte, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558329565
Frequently Asked Questions
Elaine Whyte accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elaine Whyte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elaine Whyte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Whyte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Whyte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Whyte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.