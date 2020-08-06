Elaine White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elaine White
Overview
Elaine White is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Carson City, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 611 E Telegraph St, Carson City, NV 89701 Directions (775) 884-2600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elaine White?
I'm so thankful a friend recommended Elaine to me. She's the real deal!
About Elaine White
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1790828317
Frequently Asked Questions
Elaine White accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elaine White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Elaine White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.