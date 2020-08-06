See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Carson City, NV
Overview

Elaine White is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Carson City, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    611 E Telegraph St, Carson City, NV 89701 (775) 884-2600
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 06, 2020
    I'm so thankful a friend recommended Elaine to me. She's the real deal!
    Stacey — Aug 06, 2020
    About Elaine White

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790828317
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elaine White accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Elaine White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Elaine White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

