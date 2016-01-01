See All Counselors in Roseville, CA
Elaine Westendorf, LCSW

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elaine Westendorf, LCSW is a Counselor in Roseville, CA. 

Elaine Westendorf works at Heidi Summers, MFT, LPCC Roseville Counseling, Roseville, CA in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heidi Summers, MFT, LPCC Roseville Counseling, Roseville, CA
    1899 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 759-6446
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Elaine Westendorf, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518903012
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Westendorf, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elaine Westendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elaine Westendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Westendorf works at Heidi Summers, MFT, LPCC Roseville Counseling, Roseville, CA in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Elaine Westendorf’s profile.

    Elaine Westendorf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Westendorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Westendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Westendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

